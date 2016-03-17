International recognition pleases Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri believes Leicester City's growing contingent of international footballers shows the development that has taken place at the club this season.

Midfielders Danny Drinkwater and N'Golo Kante earned their first call-ups with England and France respectively on Thursday after driving Leicester towards the Premier League title.

The pair join the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel and Wes Morgan in receiving international recognition, something Ranieri believes can benefit the league leaders in the long run – even if he does harbour some concerns.

"I start to worry now, I'd like them to be with me, but I understand [why they have been called up]," he said.

"From the beginning we had to build a foundation and a winning mentality and this is another little step. Some players who haven't been with their national teams now start to get called up.

"That is important, they take more confidence.

"Of course [it is] not easy for me, next week I will just train with just a few players. I just hope all the players don't get injured."

Ranieri was particularly happy for Drinkwater, the 26-year-old rewarded for his form with a place in Roy Hodgson's squad to face Germany and Netherlands.

He added: "I'm pleased, all his team-mates are pleased. It’s good because it means we’re working well. He deserves it because all season he’s working well with good quality and is now scoring goals.

"He’s always available for his team-mates. He has the personality to command a game and has a very good partnership with Kante."