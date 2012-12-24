Inter's Chivu snubs calls for Romania return

"I was clear and concise two years ago and I do not know why every time I have to repeat the same thing," Chivu, capped 75 times by the Balkan country, told local media on Monday.

The versatile 32-year-old defender, who joined Inter from AS Roma for a reported fee of 16 million euros in 2007, quit the national team in May last year, saying that age and injuries were behind his decision.

This month, however, Romania coach Victor Piturca said he was planning to meet Chivu in Milan before Christmas or at the beginning of 2013, to try to persuade him to end his international exile.

"I miss the national team but I will not return," Chivu added. "The team can do without me, I liked how they played in Turkey [when Romania beat Turkey 1-0 in a world qualifier in October]."

Chivu has just recovered from a toe injury and played in Inter's 2-0 win over Verona in a Coppa Italia last 16 match on Tuesday and the 1-1 draw with Genoa on Saturday, his only appearances this season.

Romania are third in World Cup qualifying Group D with nine points from four matches, three behind leaders the Netherlands.

The Balkan side, who have not qualified for the World Cup finals since 1998, will resume their campaign in March with a much-anticipated visit to second-placed neighbours Hungary, who also have nine points.