Why is Mary Earps retiring from England now?

Mary Earps announced her international retirement on Tuesday, just five weeks before the England attempt to defend their European Championship title.

Earps has been in a battle for the number one shirt with Chelsea's Hannah Hampton recently but has consistently been selected for England camps.

Despite her almost guaranteed involvement in the Euros squad, Earps has decided to hang up her boots. But why now?

Mary Earps: "Ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside"

Mary Earps won the Golden Glove at the 2023 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earps herself chose not to delve into specific reasons for why she has chosen now to retire internationally but she did say it was the "right time".

She is continuing her club career, Earps currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

Mary Earps won SPOTY in 2023 (Image credit: Maryam Majd/Getty Images)

Earps said in a statement: “I’ve spent a long time making this decision and it’s not one I’ve made lightly. For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive. Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life, and I’m rooting for the girls to do it again this summer.

"My journey has never been the simplest, and so in true Mary fashion, this isn’t a simple goodbye – right before a major tournament. Nonetheless, I know this is the right decision.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There are so many dimensions to this decision, the details of which aren’t important right now, but what it boils down to is: it’s now the right moment for me to step aside. This is a new era and a new England team, and I’m looking forward to watching them this summer.

“In the end all you have is all you are – your character. And I know that whilst this won’t make sense to some who are reading this, you can trust that I would not be doing this unless I thought it was absolutely the right thing to do, as much as it hurts.”

Mary Earps is one of the most recognisable Lionesses (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports have suggested England manager Sarina Wiegman is angered by the timing of Earps' announcement with a major tournament just around the corner.

However, other sources have said Earps has been in contact with Wiegman about the decision for 12-18 months.

The specific reasoning behind her decision may come out in the future when Earps wants to discuss it.

In the meantime, fans have had a mixed reaction to the news.

Some have celebrated Earps' career which included the 2022 Euros trophy and helping England reach the World Cup final in 2023.

One said: "Don’t think people realise that retiring from your national team isn’t just a decision you make on a whim? Mary Earps has given her all for this shirt, there would never have been a good time to retire and she has given her all to this England team."

And another added: "Mary Earps isn’t just a great goalkeeper — she’s a game-changer, a role model, and a true leader. Massive respect."

A third posted: "Mary Earps is the ultimate professional. For her to make a decision like this so close to the Euros, leads me to think that something isn't right for her at this time."

Mary Earps is a fan favourite (Image credit: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

While others have criticised the goalkeeper for the timing of her retirement.

One said: "Quitting international football five weeks before a major tournament, just after you've been dropped for the first time. Seems to be all about me, rather than all about the team. Mary Earps, on the face of it, is letting England down."

And another added: "In other words Mary earps has spat her dummy out of her pram, the end."

Rumours have also started circling that she will also still be a part of the Euros this summer but as a pundit.

She was part of the BBC team who covered the Women's FA Cup final earlier this month.