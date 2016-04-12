Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Hearts 0: Visitors qualify for Europa League

Hearts made certain of their place in next season's Europa League qualifiers with a 0-0 draw at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Tuesday's Scottish Premiership game presented few scoring chances for either side and the best the home side could muster was a Liam Polworth effort from the edge of the box that flew over the crossbar in the first half.

With every point vital to their battle against relegation, Inverness risked very little while Hearts pushed for a winner in the closing stages of the match, and Alim Ozturk sent two long range shots over the crossbar.

The result was a welcome one for both sides as Inverness moved eight points clear of second-bottom, while Hearts rose 16 points above fourth-placed Motherwell, making them uncatchable before the end of the season.