Inzaghi 'bitter' after Milan exit

Filippo Inzaghi admits his departure from Milan has left him feeling bitter and disappointed at being unable to finish the job he started.

The 41-year-old's tenure at the fallen Italian giant came to an end after a disappointing Serie A campaign that saw Milan finish 10th in the table, missing out on European football for a second-successive season.

Inzaghi's position at the club had come under serious pressure following the end of the campaign and he was sacked on Tuesday, with Milan looking to former Sampdoria head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic to revive their fortunes.

"This completes an unforgettable experience that has enriched me both from a professional and personal point of view," Inzaghi wrote on his official Facebook page.

"I thank Milan for giving me this great opportunity, I did my best, with all my staff, working every day with desire, passion and dedication.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, and things didn't go as we hoped.

"There is still bitterness and disappointment that I was not given the opportunity to continue. With a year's more experience I'd have been even more fired-up and knowledgeable… but that's football.

"Milan will always be in my heart, I will support and cheer for them - always."