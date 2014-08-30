Inzaghi hoping to get the best out of Torres

Torres is expected to complete his two-year loan move to Milan over the weekend after Chelsea agreed to send the Spanish striker to Italy for the remaining two years of his contract.

The 30-year-old will lead the line in place of Mario Balotelli, who departed for Liverpool, but he does not arrive at the San Siro in the best of form.

In three-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge, Torres netted just 20 goals in 110 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, having scored 65 in 102 with Liverpool previously.

Despite Torres' nightmare spell in London, Inzaghi is relishing the opportunity to work with the World Cup champion and two-time European Championship winner.

"I've spoken to Torres even if he still has to do the medical," the former Milan striker told the club's official website.

"I found out what kind of person he is and it all seems very positive.

"It is up to me to get him back to the levels he is capable of and I will study his best position."

Torres is unlikely to be involved in Milan's Serie A opener against Lazio on Sunday.

But Inzaghi, who is preparing to take charge of his first league match as coach of the club, remains confident of making a winning start at the helm.

"I am very confident," Inzaghi told reporters.

"This calm is down to the fact I have seen the team training well. What these players went through was tough, because they had no certainties left to rely on. We want to be the surprise of this Serie A season.

"I am very excited, but in our line of work emotions spur us on. Certainly as a coach I get less sleep than when I was a player. That's because it's difficult to be credible and leave some players at home.

"At the same time, it's a wonderful, gratifying job and I hope to rest so that I can give my best tomorrow."