Inzaghi to learn Milan fate on Thursday
After a dismal 3-1 defeat to Genoa, Milan boss Filippo Inzaghi's future looks to be hanging by a thread.
Milan boss Filippo Inzaghi expects to learn his fate on Thursday following a 3-1 Serie A defeat to Genoa.
Inzaghi's men were well beaten by Genoa on Wednesday as the visitors secured a result that sent them sixth in the table and left Milan seven points adrift of a European berth.
The defeat has sparked speculation that Inzaghi will be sacked and replaced by youth team coach Cristian Brocchi.
Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia: "I never give up, as that is how I approached my career as a player too. I walk with my head held high, the club will make its evaluations and I accept any decision they choose. Tomorrow [Thursday] we will know.
"This is football. There are bad nights and this is always the risk for a coach.
"We gave all we had, which ultimately isn't very much right now and certainly isn't enough. We played badly.
"Now we have to try and end this season in a dignified manner. The tactics are fairly irrelevant, as when you struggle like this there are other aspects.
"A light went off inside of us after the derby [against Inter that finished 0-0 on April 19] and we are having trouble finding it again.
"When we meet a team like Genoa that is in better shape and deserves to win, we can only tip our hats to them."
