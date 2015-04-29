Inzaghi to learn Milan fate on Thursday

Milan boss Filippo Inzaghi expects to learn his fate on Thursday following a 3-1 Serie A defeat to Genoa.

Inzaghi's men were well beaten by Genoa on Wednesday as the visitors secured a result that sent them sixth in the table and left Milan seven points adrift of a European berth.

The defeat has sparked speculation that Inzaghi will be sacked and replaced by youth team coach Cristian Brocchi.

Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia: "I never give up, as that is how I approached my career as a player too. I walk with my head held high, the club will make its evaluations and I accept any decision they choose. Tomorrow [Thursday] we will know.

"This is football. There are bad nights and this is always the risk for a coach.

"We gave all we had, which ultimately isn't very much right now and certainly isn't enough. We played badly.

"Now we have to try and end this season in a dignified manner. The tactics are fairly irrelevant, as when you struggle like this there are other aspects.

"A light went off inside of us after the derby [against Inter that finished 0-0 on April 19] and we are having trouble finding it again.

"When we meet a team like Genoa that is in better shape and deserves to win, we can only tip our hats to them."