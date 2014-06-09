Iran's Cruz sets sights on opener against Nigeria

Carlos Queiroz's side had been on a four-match winless run before Sunday's friendly victory in Sao Paulo.

Iran were held to goalless draws against Belarus and Montenegro last month before a 1-1 draw with Angola, but goals from Ehsan Haji Safi and Reza Ghoochannejhad secured a timely return to winning ways.

Assistant coach Cruz is happy to be heading to Brazil on the back of a victory, but is keen not to dwell on the result and instead urged the squad to concentrate on the Group F clash against Nigeria next Monday.

"It was a game that has fulfilled our expectations," Cruz told Globoesporte.

"We are preparing for the first match against Nigeria. Our only concern is Nigeria at the moment.

"Victory is always important to create a culture of winning. This only happens with results like this."

As well as Nigeria, Iran also face Argentina and Bosnia-Herzegovina in Group F.