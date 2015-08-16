Ireland happier than ever at Stoke

Stephen Ireland revealed he is enjoying life at Stoke City more than ever after coming off the bench to play a key role in Saturday's fightback at Tottenham.

The midfielder has started only 25 Premier League games since joining Stoke on loan from Aston Villa almost two years ago.

The 28-year-old showed he has plenty to offer at White Hart Lane on Saturday, though, as he starred after coming on with just over half an hour remaining.

Mark Hughes' men were 2-0 down when the Irishman entered the fray along with Joselu, who was brought down by Toby Alderweireld 12 minutes from time to allow Marko Arnautovic the chance to pull a goal back from the penalty spot.

Ireland then swung in a cross that Mame Biram Diouf got the slightest of touches to with a header to rescue a point for the visitors, and the ex-Manchester City man was delighted to make his mark.

He told the club's official website: "It's my job to make an impact on any game we play, whether I start or come on from the bench.

"I want to get into the team and play week in, week out but I'm a team player, always have been, so when I can chip in then I will always do my best.

"I was feeling very confident when I came on, I was saying that I could change the game so I got on with good intentions and just attacked."

He added: "We have players here on the same wavelength who are playing quick-thinking football and I'm really enjoying it.

"I'm happy with the chances I got and with the chances I made, but as a whole I'm the happiest and the most confident I have been here.

"My aim is to play here as much as I can, I'm really enjoying it here and I want to achieve a lot of personal goals at this football club."