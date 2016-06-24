Ireland want revenge for Henry handball - Gallas

France must be wary of revenge-seeking Republic of Ireland when they meet in the second round of Euro 2016 on Sunday, former defender William Gallas says.

Ireland were controversially beaten by France in 2009 in a two-legged play-off to qualify the 2010 World Cup, with Gallas scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 aggregate win in Paris.

But Ireland fans insist that strike should not have stood as Thierry Henry controlled the ball with his hand in the build-up, which Gallas believes coach Martin O'Neill will mention to his players.

"This team will want revenge," Gallas told L'Equipe. "I'm sure the coach will talk to them about 2009.

"The Irish will come to block, that is clear, with supporters that will set the mood. They have not forgotten. It'll be hot."

Gallas insisted he had not seen Henry's handball at the time as he was focused on securing qualification for the first World Cup in Africa.

"From where I was, I did not see anything," said the former Arsenal and Chelsea player. "Then when the game finished I saw him on the stadium screens. After the goal, I saw the Irish protest but I did not know why.

"When I scored, it was relief. Especially with so little time left. Our qualifying campaign was not good and after this game there was a big relief. We wanted so much to qualify."

Gallas compared the reaction to Henry's handball from Ireland to an incident in the 2010 World Cup.

"There has been the same fury as when Luis Suarez prevented Ghana from scoring in the quarter-finals," he said.

"Okay, there was a penalty but without this deliberate handball, there would have been a goal. It was an act of cheating."