Isco hints at new Real Madrid contract

Isco hinted that he could sign a contract extension with Real Madrid after his two-goal heroics against Sporting Gijon.

The Spain playmaker has struggled for regular game time under Zinedine Zidane this season and has been frequently linked with a stunning move to Madrid's fierce rivals Barcelona - rumours exacerbated by a Catalan-themed packet of crisps that made its way into the 24-year-old's social media feeds recently.

Madrid twice fought back from a goal down against the relegation-threatened side at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, before Isco's 90th-minute winner kept them on track for a first league title since 2012.

And with rumours of a six-year deal being on the table, Isco said he will make the "right decision" along with Madrid.

"I have always made it clear that I want to be here for many years," he is quoted as saying by Marca.

"I don't know why it surprises people that I want to play more.

"I want to stay in Madrid and for many years, both the club and I are going to make the right decision."

8 - Isco Alarcon has had a hand in eight goals in his last eight starts in La Liga (six goals and two assists). Stellar. April 15, 2017

Far from being bitter with head coach Zidane, having made only his 15th league start of the season, Isco says he cannot fault the former Galactico as Madrid sit pretty at the top of the table.

He said: "Zidane makes the line-ups and is managing the squad in an extraordinary way. [The win] is a sign that he is doing things very well.

"I know that I am in the best team in the world and I try to do the best job."