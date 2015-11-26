Isco urges Madrid to learn from mistakes

Isco says Real Madrid must learn from their mistakes in the wake of a 4-3 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Rafael Benitez's men went 4-0 up in L'viv thanks to two Cristiano Ronaldo goals, as well as strikes from Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal.

But the visitors nearly threw away their lead in the closing stages of the game, allowing Shakhtar to score three times in the space of 11 minutes to make it a nervy finish for the Liga giants.

"We played extremely well, not counting the final few minutes. We got the win and the three points," Isco told the official Madrid website.

"We have to try to correct the mistakes and continue working hard. We need to learn from our mistakes and we hope they will not happen again in the future, because in the Champions League they could end up costing us dearly."

Isco was benched for Madrid's 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona in the league last Saturday, but the attacking midfielder has stressed he is still happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The Clasico is a game we all enjoy playing, but the coach decides what the best line-up is for the match," he said.

"The result hurt me more than starting on the bench did. I am ambitious, I try to play as often as possible and I am very happy at Real Madrid. There are a lot of games and it is a long season."