This isn’t the Daniel Farke show, insists Norwich boss

Norwich manager Daniel Farke preferred to focus on collecting three more points than on his new contract after watching his side beat Hull 3-2 at Carrow Road.

Emi Buendia scored twice and Marco Stiepermann was also on target as the Canaries returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

The club made an announcement five minutes before the game to inform fans their German head coach had signed a new deal until June 2022.

The Tigers twice pegged the Norwich lead back to one goal – but Farke’s side were deserved winners in the end and never looked in serious danger of dropping points.

“I wasn’t sure about announcing the new contract before the game as I didn’t want this to be the Daniel Farke show,” he said. “It was about the game and getting three points and it all went well so now I am over the moon.

“I think the scoreline shows what a ridiculous game football can be. We created so many chances, so many good situations and it could easily have been 7-1, 8-1, something like that.

“But we made a couple of mistakes and got punished and in the end it was 3-2.

“But it was another very good performance and another win. We now have five wins in a row and 27 points from a possible 30 at a crucial part of the season, so I have to be happy.

“It wasn’t about reacting to what Leeds and Sheffield United did on Tuesday night – it was about focusing on ourselves and making sure we got another three points.

“It was another brilliant performance from Emi Buendia. He is one of those players who has the ability to create a magic moment and you saw that with his flick for our third goal.”

On his new contract, he said: “I feel blessed and honoured to be in this responsible role for this amazing club. I made clear from the first moment that I arrived here, it really feels like home.

“Of course, right now everything is sorted and I’m unbelievably happy that further on I will be allowed to be in this role and work for this massive club. A big thank you to everyone.”

Norwich looked to be heading for a comfortable night after striking twice in quick succession to go 2-0 up after just 14 minutes.

With poor Hull defending helping them along the way the Canaries went in front when Stiepermann weaved his way through before blasting the ball home and they made it two as David Marshall’s parry from an Onel Hernandez shot fell nicely for Buendia.

A poor clearance from keeper Tim Krul enabled Marc Pugh to halve the deficit just before half-time but the second half was all Norwich and Buendia made it two from close range after sparkling move down the left which featured two back flicks, one from himself and the other an assist from Teemu Pukki.

Chris Martin pulled one back for Hull with a header on 86 minutes.

Tigers manager Nigel Adkins felt his side had been the authors of their own misfortune by allowing Norwich to grab a two-goal lead early on.

“I thought we started the game well but then we gave away a really sloppy goal – their player was allowed eight or nine touches before shooting home and that was unacceptable from our point of view,” he said.

“It set us back and gave a very good Norwich side the encouragement they needed. The second goal was also a poor one from our point of view and you can’t afford to give a side like them a start like that.

“Having said we got a good goal back just before half-time and started the second half well but then they made it three.

“After that we were denied a stonewall penalty when Marc Pugh was brought down and got another one back near the end. The lads kept going well against a good side and I certainly can’t fault their effort.”