Istanbul thriller tops 1966 Wembley win in poll

Soccer Saturday Super 6, the free online football predictor game, conducted an in-depth survey with football supporters nationwide to learn the 'final' they'd most like to have seen in the flesh.

The poll, conducted to celebrate the Soccer Saturday Super 6 weekly jackpot of £100,000, saw Liverpool's amazing comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul come out on top.

50 percent of the 1,181 people polled would rather have witnessed Liverpool's heroics than England's one and only World Cup triumph, the 4-2 1966 World Cup final victory over West Germany (21 percent).

England's Wembley win also featured below the 1999 Champions League final when Manchester United clinched a 2-1 injury-time victory against Bayern Munich (25 percent).

Dubbed the greatest team of all time by many critics, Brazil's famous 1970 World Cup final 4-1 triumph over Italy only interested a measly one percent of the public as the game they would have liked to have seen live the most.

Jeff Stelling, Soccer Saturday Super 6 ambassador, said: "I love Super Six fans, but most are not ancient enough to remember 1966.

"I am - and trust me it was the game to be at. Late drama, extra time, a controversial goal - Not even Germany 1 England 5 could match it!"

While former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, and Sky Sports presenter, Jamie Redknapp, added:

"My ultimate football final would have been the 1966 World Cup final, but I can fully understand why the 2005 Champions League final took the honours.

"It was a game that had everything from the first minute to the last and for an English club will go down as the greatest comeback of all time.

"Having played for Liverpool I know what it meant to everyone in the city. A night any Liverpool fan or English football fan will never forget!"