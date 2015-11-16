Real Madrid great Raul had mixed emotions after a "dream" title win to finish his career on Sunday.

Raul and his New York Cosmos claimed a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Fury in the Soccer Bowl to win the North American Soccer League (NASL) title.

The game marked the 38-year-old Spain great's last and he deservedly went out a winner, having won multiple Champions Leagues and La Liga crowns with Madrid.

Raul said it was a special moment to finish his career with another trophy.

"I'm very happy. It was my last game in my career," he told the club's website.

"I'm very proud for everything I did and thank you to the club, my team-mates and the fans for this amazing year.

"For me now, I start a new life with another project. I'm happy, but I'm also very sad."

Raul's biggest contribution in the final was an assist as his flick set up Gaston Cellerino to complete his hat-trick late on.

The 102-time Spain international paid tribute to the Cosmos.

"It is like a dream," Raul said.

"I would like to say thanks to all my team-mates, the club, the supporters. I'm very happy. I have one part of my heart for the Cosmos."