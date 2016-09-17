'It is impossible to always play beautifully' - Ancelotti acknowledges Bayern's Ingolstadt difficulties

Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that Bayern Munich were not at their best in a 3-1 Bundesliga victory over Ingolstadt on Saturday.

The reigning champions fell behind inside eight minutes thanks to a well-worked goal from the dangerous Dario Lezcano, only for Robert Lewandowski to equalise shortly after.

Second-half goals from Xabi Alonso and Rafinha ultimately wrapped things up, but it was by no means vintage from Bayern, who were caused constant problems by Lezcano and Mathew Leckie, and Ancelotti acknowledged it was a tough match.

"We are playing a lot of games, with a lot of new players returning from injury, who are maybe not yet in top condition," said the Italian. "Sometimes we need to suffer.

"We were missing a lot of players but we have a good squad. After conceding an early goal the game was difficult.

"We had problems at the back and it wasn't an easy game. We were able to equalise early and we played well in the second half and wrapped up the points with Rafinha's goal.

"It was very difficult for us. Sometimes it's impossible to play beautifully. You have to display other qualities then. The team did just that."