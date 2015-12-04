'It is party time but not for us' - Villa boss Garde

Aston Villa have been warned by manager Remi Garde not to let their hair down over Christmas as the Premier League strugglers bid to avoid relegation.

Villa are already facing the drop 14 matches into the season, having won just one of their fixtures to languish seven points adrift of safety at the foot of the table.

Garde and Co. travel to Southampton on Saturday as they gear up for a busy Christmas period, which includes games against Arsenal, Newcastle United, West Ham and Norwich City.

And the Frenchman has urged his players to remain focused throughout the festive season.

"You think I should be worried? I can't imagine when you have opportunity to play in the Premier League, in a big club, big games, that you could be disturbed by this time of parties. Even if it is Christmas," said Garde, who refused to confirm whether Villa would have a Christmas party.

"You can have Christmas with family and be prepared to play this game. If you speak to every European player they would like to play Boxing Day, this time to play is fantastic.

"You have to know this is our job, you do it in a way that you are prepared to be 100 per cent focused. Of course, it is a party time but not for us. That is it."