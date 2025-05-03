How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham – Live streams, TV channels for Premier League game

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham as the teams placed sixth and seventh in the Premier League go head-to-head at Villa Park on Saturday May 3.

Aston Villa vs Fulham: Key information • Date: Saturday, May 3 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30pm GMT / 7.30am ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports 1, Discovery+ (UK) | USA Network (US), Optus Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Aston Villa and Fulham will both be trying to keep their European qualification hopes alive as they go head to head at Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Unai Emery's Villa sit in seventh place and are likely to need to win to keep their remaining Champions League hopes alive.

With five places in the competition up for grabs through Premier League placement this season Villa will be desperate to keep the pressure on the congested pack of clubs ahead of them.

Fulham are unlikely to be pushovers, however, particularly as they harbour European dreams of their own.

Marco Silva's side would go within three points of Villa with a superior goal difference with a win on Saturday - but anything less could potentially see them overtaken by Brighton or Bournemouth.

Exactly where you'd need to finish to claim a Europa League or Conference League place will only be determined by the outcome of the FA Cup final, but finishing in the top seven would guarantee one or the other.

Watch Villa vs Fulham in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live on TNT Sports or Discovery+. Coverage begins at 11am GMT on TNT Sports 1.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham elsewhere in the world

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

What if you're away from home for Aston Villa vs Fulham, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in the US

Fans in the US can watch Aston Villa vs Fulham on USA Network, the cable TV channel.

You can't stream USA directly online so you'll need a wider cord-cutting streaming service such as Fubo or Sling.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Fulham on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all Premier League games down under. Plans start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in New Zealand, courtesy of Sky Sport. Streaming plans on Sky Sport Now start from $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in Canada?

In Canada, Aston Villa vs Fulham will be live-streamed on Fubo, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

