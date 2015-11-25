'It was beautiful to watch' - Szczesny after Roma's 6-1 loss to Barca

Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny said the Italians "played against a team from another planet" after Barcelona romped to a 6-1 Champions League win.

Szczesny watched helplessly as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored braces in a Barca masterclass on Tuesday.

Speaking to BT Sport afterwards, Szczesny admitted: "It was beautiful to watch because we played against a team from another planet.

"I was in goal playing for Roma but I appreciated what I saw from Barcelona. They were ridiculously good. As hard as it is to lose 6-1 it was beautiful to watch."

Despite the crushing defeat at the European champions, Roma remain second in Group E, level on points with third-placed Bayer Leverkusen heading into the final matchday.