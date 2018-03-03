'It is what it is' - Pardew pragmatic over West Brom future

Alan Pardew insists he is unconcerned by the prospect of being sacked by West Brom as the club inches closer to Premier League relegation.

Troy Deeney delivered a hammer blow to the bottom-placed Baggies' survival hopes by firing Watford to a late 1-0 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The goal left the visitors eight points adrift of safety, a margin that could increase if Crystal Palace upset Manchester United on Monday.

Reports suggested Pardew would be sacked if he failed to avoid a fifth successive defeat, but the former Newcastle United manager is untroubled by the speculation.

"It is about West Brom, it is not about me. If the consequences are that I lose my job then that will be what it is," Pardew told reporters.

"All I can hope for is what I think was on the surface today, a commitment from the players to try to address the situation.

"I have got no message for the board. I do not think it is anything to do with that. I am employed to be the manager of the football team.

"I try to put a team out I think have got a chance of delivering the win. Unfortunately, today it did not happen, but not for want of trying or commitment from the group."

8 - Since Alan Pardew was appointed as West Bromwich Albion manager on November 29th 2017, they have won the fewest points (8) and scored the fewest goals (10) in the Premier League. Bleak. March 3, 2018

West Brom would have gone ahead prior to Deeney's goal had an unmarked Salomon Rondon headed in a clear second-half chance.

Pardew felt his side did enough to earn a result, but conceded time is running out to climb clear of the drop zone.

"To walk away with nothing is a bit galling," Pardew said.

"I felt for the players at the end. We have been thorough, we have been professional and you just hope you get a break in that situation.

"We are running out of games, we're aware of that. We have just got to hang in games and see if something is going to come our way."