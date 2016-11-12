Trending

Italy chance is a dream, says in-form Belotti

Italy striker Andrea Belotti is loving the opportunity to play for his country after scoring twice against Liechtenstein.

Andrea Belotti says he is realising his dream by playing a key role for Italy.

The Torino striker scored twice and set up another for strike partner Ciro Immobile as part of a 4-0 win for Giampiero Ventura's men away to Liechtenstein.

Belotti now has three goals in his last two World Cup qualifying appearances after a start of the season that has also seen him net eight times in 10 Sere A appearances.

The 22-year-old is loving life in the spotlight and has vowed to continue giving his all for his country.

"Like many others who know this is a dream, we want to give everything to stay there," Belotti said to Rai.

"The moment we get the opportunity to play, we give our all. I scored two goals and provided an assist."

Ventura deployed a back four against Liechtenstein with Antonio Candreva – who scored the other goal – and Giacomo Bonaventura playing in advanced wide roles in support of Belotti and Immobile.

Belotti added: "It was our first game with the new system - we saw some good things and can keep working. 

"We could have scored a few more goals, but it is difficult to be angry after a victory."