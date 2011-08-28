Italy name squad with season yet to start

Prandelli had to depend upon Europa League qualifiers, pre-season warm-up games and this month's Supercup match between AC Milan and Inter in Beijing as his form guide for the home-based players who make up the bulk of the squad.

Fiorentina striker Alberto Gilardino and Cagliari defender Davide Astori were recalled for the Euro 2012 qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Slovenia.

The pair missed this month's friendly against European and world champions Spain, which Italy won 2-1.

Italy visit the Faroe Islands on Friday and host Slovenia four days later in Euro Group C which they lead with 16 points from six games, five ahead of Slovenia.

Serie A was due to start on Saturday but was delayed after the players went on strike. The walkout does not affect international matches or European club games.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Morgan De Sanctis (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Davide Astori (Cagliari), Federico Balzaretti (Palermo), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Mattia Cassani (Fiorentina), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Domenico Criscito (Zenit St Petersburg), Christian Maggio (Napoli), Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Alberto Aquilani (AC Milan), Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (Fiorentina), Thiago Motta (Inter Milan), Antonio Nocerino (Palermo), Andrea Pirlo (Juventus)

Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Antonio Cassano (AC Milan), Alberto Gilardino (Fiorentina), Sebastian Giovinco (Parma), Giampaolo Pazzini (Inter Milan), Giuseppi Rossi (Villarreal).