It's Dortmund's turn this time - Watzke on DFB-Pokal final

Hans-Joachim Watzke feels it is Borussia Dortmund's destiny to clinch glory in the DFB-Pokal final against Bayern Munich after triple heartbreak in recent years.

Dortmund are in their fifth cup final in as many seasons, having reached the Pokal showpiece on every occasion since 2011-12, the only exception coming in 2013.

That year, Dortmund went all the way to the Champions League final, where they lost to fierce rivals Bayern 2-1 at Wembley.

The subsequent two campaigns saw them beaten by Bayern and then Wolfsburg in the Pokal final, but they have a chance for redemption of sorts when they face Pep Guardiola's side at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on Saturday.

And club CEO Watzke believes their previous disappointment means they are due a success this time around.

"I am not known for being the biggest optimist on this planet, but I feel like it's our turn to win the title," he said. "That's why I have a good feeling.

"On the other hand I know that we're playing against Bayern Munich. And Bayern is one of the best clubs worldwide, so it could take a different outcome. But I think it's our turn this time.

"I feel like it isn't valued enough that Borussia Dortmund managed to reach a final for the fifth time in a row.

"It seems like you have to apologise if you reach a final, which 64 teams would have liked to play.

"And if you reach it, there's a discussion for days what will happen if you lose it. That's not my approach to it. There are 62 teams out by now and they all would have been happy to go to Berlin."