It's pretty good pay - Klopp insists Mignolet will stay at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp says Simon Mignolet will stay at Liverpool, noting the unhappy goalkeeper receives "pretty good pay".

Mignolet aired his frustration at being denied a move from Anfield after Loris Karius signed a two-year loan deal at Besiktas.

Karius usurped Mignolet as Liverpool's number one goalkeeper last season but made two terrible mistakes in the 3-1 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Mignolet, who was on the bench when Liverpool beat Brighton and Hove Albion last time out, told Het Laatste Nieuws that Karius being allowed to leave instead of him was "bizarre".

Klopp was unimpressed with the goalkeeper going public with his concerns and confirmed Mignolet will have to stay beyond Friday's European transfer deadline.

"He will not be leaving," Klopp told reporters at Friday's news conference.

"In general discussing your individual problems in public does not make too much sense, it is better to speak to each other, I'm a big believer in that.

"He is a top professional, a top goalkeeper and of course he is not happy to be number two but there are worse things in the world than being number two - pretty good pay by the way at Liverpool.

"In the first moment you understand decisions or not but it is always better to talk to me directly about it than newspapers."

Liverpool spent a world-record fee for a goalkeeper to sign Alisson as a replacement for Karius and the Brazil international has kept clean sheets in all three of his Premier League games.

"He is a good goalkeeper, so far we have defended well," Klopp said ahead of Saturday's Premier League match at Leicester City.

"It's not like he's had 20 shots on target to deal with. Hopefully it stays like this. In moments, he needs to be there and so far so good. Nothing to moan about."

Group C confirmed. August 30, 2018

Despite reaching the Champions League final in May, Liverpool were in pot three for Thursday's draw and were paired with Napoli, Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade.

"It's not important what happened last season," Klopp said. "It won't help us massively in the specific games.

"We won't be playing PSG thinking we're already halfway through because we beat City and Roma last season. We have to prepare in the best way we can. I love trying to adapt to the different needs against different opponents."