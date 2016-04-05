It's a shame Barca did not score more goals - Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said it is a "shame" his side did not score more in their 2-1 come-from-behind win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Atletico striker Fernando Torres opened the scoring at Camp Nou in the first half before he was sent off minutes later after being shown two yellow cards on Tuesday.

The extra-man advantage allowed Barca to get back into the game in the second half, with Uruguay international Luis Suarez scoring twice to give the defending champions the advantage heading into next week's second leg at the Vicente Calderon.

However, Luis Enrique was left disappointed his side did not put more goals past a 10-man Atletico.

"I saw an even game in the first half, in which we were a bit imprecise," the Barca coach said. "We struggled to solve a few situations in which we normally would. Atletico were good, I liked it.

"The game evidently changed with the expulsion. They knew a 1-0 result was good, and we had to go for everything in the second half.

"It's a shame we did not score more goals."

As for Torres' red, which Atletico defender Filipe Luis described as "totally unfair", Luis Enrique said it was a clear sending off.

"Everyone from Barca saw clearly that they were two yellow cards, and all of Atletico haven't," he said. "It's typical and normal in this case.

"But it's the referee who dictates what is or isn't a card.

"I saw the expulsion like all the Catalan players, clearly. But maybe a bit simple."