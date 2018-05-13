It's time to celebrate! - Triumphant Allegri hails champions Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri encouraged his Juventus players to take the glory after their seventh straight Serie A title, although he paid tribute to challengers Napoli.

Juve's Scudetto defence looked in jeopardy when they lost at home to Napoli last month, but Allegri's men recovered to clinch the trophy with a week remaining after Sunday's goalless draw at Roma.

And the coach, who has overseen the last four years of the Bianconeri's record-breaking run, lauded his side after a huge week that also included victory over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final.

"I am happy because the players got it done and we have another week to rest," he told Mediaset Premium.

"It's been really tough and we have to compliment Napoli, as they kept the pressure until the end and won at Sampdoria this evening.

"We work hard, but when it's time to celebrate, after four extraordinary years, it's right that everyone celebrates. It's for everyone we worked with at the training ground, the fans, too, but the players are the real heroes.

"I always thank the players and I am sure that it's easier to achieve objectives with a group of men with these values. It's not easy to keep the right mentality just a few days after winning the Coppa Italia final."

Allegri has been linked with a move away from Turin - potentially to Arsenal - but he is already looking towards next season and an eighth consecutive triumph.

"The motivation is always there at Juventus," he said. "Next year, there will be some players leaving, others arriving, and the objective will be to be in the running for every prize in March again."