'It's like wrongful imprisonment' - Tuchel fumes at Reus suspension

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel fumed at the "absurd" suspension of Marco Reus after his controversial dismissal against Hoffenheim, likening it to being wrongfully imprisoned.

Reus was shown a second yellow card with Dortmund trailing 2-1 at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena after just 41 minutes on Friday.

Nadiem Amiri appeared to be holding onto the Germany international's shirt as he dribbled down the wing, but referee Benjamin Brand felt Reus committed the foul and sent him off for a second bookable offence.

Tuchel has frequently been outspoken about his perception of rough play against Dortmund and did not hide his frustration that, not only had his player been incorrectly sent off, he now has to serve a suspension.

"We have to foresee a very physical style of playing. It seems it's normal to play hard against us," he told a media conference ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Augsburg.

"It has negative repercussions if we lose players unjustly and have to play 60 minutes [sic] in Hoffenheim with just 10 men.

"Furthermore we will miss him [Reus] in the next game even though he did nothing wrong.

"It's like you are accused of stealing, the result is that you are innocent, but you still have to go to prison. This is how we feel. It's absurd."

Ousmane Dembele set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Dortmund's equaliser but was forced off through injury.

However, Tuchel assured he is available to face Augsburg, though Raphael Guerreiro remains among the absentees.

"Ousmane Dembele has trained so is available. Gonzalo Castro and Erik Durm's complaints have subsided," he added.

"[Guerreiro] has been missing a long time and when he returned to training there was a small setback."