Iturbe says arrivederci to Roma fans as Watford speculation grows

Roma forward Juan Iturbe has paid tribute to the Serie A club's supporters as speculation grows he is set to join Premier League club Watford in the January transfer window.

Widespread reports have suggested a deal has been agreed for the 22-year-old forward to join Quique Sanchez Flores' side on loan next month, with an option for them to buy him on a permanent basis.

Roma have included Iturbe in their squad to face Genoa on Sunday in what is almost certain to be his final appearance for the club prior to leaving and the player appeared to confirm his exit with a message on Instagram.

"Independently of any decisions I will take and that will be taken on my future, I wanted to take this opportunity to give an affectionate salute to the city of Rome and all the Roma fans," he wrote.

"Unfortunately things didn’t go the way I had hoped and I am the first to feel bad about that. Disappointment and defeat in life must be faced with the same dignity as success and victory.

"The only certainty is that I wore the Giallorossi jersey with pride and honour. I always gave 100 per cent, without ever holding back. I suffered for this shirt, I cried and I celebrated. But you must also have in life the courage and humility to get back on your feet and continue believing in yourself.

"Maybe this is only an arrivederci and not a goodbye. In that case, I will return stronger than ever. I will always hold these colours in my heart, as I honoured and respected them.

"I thank the club, the technical staff and especially Walter [Sabatini], who supported me in my most difficult moments. Above all I thank my team-mates and wish them every success. For always, Forza Roma."

Iturbe was signed from Verona in a big-money move to much fanfare ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, but he has scored just three Serie A goals since making his move to Roma and started only three times in the league this season.