Ivory Coast target success over style

Angola face Sudan in the opening game of a two-match double bill and a combination of wins for the Angolans and Ivorians will send both sides through.

Ivory Coast started Group B with a laboured 1-0 win over Sudan on Sunday which failed to convince the country's media but was good enough for coach Francois Zahoui.

"People confuse show and result," he said. "If we win with a header from a corner late in the game, that is good enough for me. I have a mission, which is to lead this team to the final."

Angola, who began with a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso, will be able to include former Germany Under-21 international Nando Rafael in their line-up after FIFA approved an application for him to change nationality.

Co-hosts Equatorial Guinea became the first team to reach the quarter-finals with an upset 2-1 win over Senegal, which eliminated the West Africans, who had been considered among the pre-tournament favourites.