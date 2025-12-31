How to watch Gabon vs Ivory Coast: Live streams as Manchester United star aims to fire the Elephants to the top of AFCON 2025 group

Watch Gabon vs Ivory Coast at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast: key information • Date: Wednesday 31 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 local • Venue: Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Group F shows the positive side of the top two seeds meeting in the middle of the Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

Ivory Coast and Cameroon drew in Marrakech on Sunday, leaving those two teams and Mozambique to scrap it out on the last matchday.

The top two have four points each and Mozambique are right on their coattails with three points from their first two matches.

Ivory Coast have two significant advantages: the Elephants are top of the group after two games and play their third against Gabon, who were eliminated by Mozambique.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Gabon vs Ivory Coast online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Gabon vs Ivory Coast for FREE in the UK

Gabon vs Ivory Coast will be shown live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT. It will also be available for free on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Gabon vs Ivory Coast from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Gabon vs Ivory Coast. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Is Gabon vs Ivory Coast on TV in the US?

US-based football fans can watch Gabon vs Ivory Coast on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 2:00pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Gabon vs Ivory Coast in Africa

Gabon vs Ivory Coast will be broadcast on RTG 1 in Gabon.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Gabon vs Ivory Coast: Preview

Gabon are playing for nothing but pride. The Panthers were defeated 1-0 by Cameroon and 3-2 by Mozambique, failing to achieve a fourth appearance in the knock-out rounds.

They scored as many goals as Ivory Coast in their first two matches. Both of the reigning champions' goals came courtesy of Manchester United man Amad Diallo.

Amad scored once to beat Mozambique and again to take the lead in the draw against Cameroon.

Whatever happens in their final group fixture, Ivory Coast will be reassured by their path to glory two years ago.

Ivory Coast hosted AFCON 2023 but only made it out of the group stage in third place having been beaten by Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

They were the lowest-ranked of the successful third-placed teams but went on to defeat Senegal, Mali, DR Congo and group opponents Nigeria to lift the trophy for the third time.

Emerse Fae's team haven't been convincing thus far and will be looking for a springboard into the round of 16.

The winners of Group F will play Group D's runner-up – almost certainly Sudan or Burkina Faso – in the next round.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Gabon 0-2 Ivory Coast

Another Amad goal as the Elephants find their feet at AFCON 2025.