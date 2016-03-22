Iwobi benefiting from training with Ozil and Sanchez
Working everyday with Arsenal's top stars such as Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez has made Alex Iwobi a better player, says the man himself.
Alex Iwobi is delighted Arsenal resisted the temptation to send him out on loan this season as he feels his development as a footballer has improved by training with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.
The 19-year-old forward impressed in Arsenal's 3-1 Champions League defeat at Barcelona last week before backing that up with a goal on his first Premier League start in Saturday's 2-0 win at Everton.
Iwobi admits that a temporary spell away from Arsenal may have had benefits, but is confident that staying at Emirates Stadium and working with the club's top stars has made him a technically better player.
"With going out on loan, it's men's football so you have to win all the time [and develop] that 'anything to win' kind of mentality, so you learn things quicker on loan," Iwobi told the Arsenal Weekly podcast.
"But when you're playing with world-class players and training with them every day you become a better footballer in my opinion.
"You learn a lot more training with the likes of Ozil and Sanchez."
Iwobi has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season.
