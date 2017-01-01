Iwobi bound to score more goals - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is confident Alex Iwobi will start scoring on a more regular basis after he netted only his second Premier League goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Nigeria international has struggled somewhat in front of goal this campaign and some have questioned his finishing skills.

Nevertheless, Wenger has offered Iwobi words of encouragement in the wake of Sunday's victory and stressed that he already saw the versatile attacker's goal coming on the training pitch.

"There are always signs when a guy starts to score goals in training that they will come in games, and he has that. Now in training he starts to score goals. I am sure he will score as well in the games," Wenger stated at a news conference.

"I believe he is always available, quick in his movement, wants the ball, can hold people off. On top of that, now he starts to score goals. People forget he is 20 years old. I think he had a very good game.

"His quality of pass, of availability, is exceptional for a young boy. He lacked a bit of quality of [receptiveness] in dangerous areas and I hope that these goals he scores now will give him the taste as well to go where he can finish it off."