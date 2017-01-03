Iwobi: Giroud scorpion kick one of the best I've seen live

Alex Iwobi said he and his Arsenal team-mates have been left gob-smacked by Olivier Giroud's stunning 'scorpion goal'.

Giroud opened the scoring in Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, flicking his left boot behind him as he guided Alexis Sanchez's cross beyond goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and in off the post.

The sensational goal was compared to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's effort for Manchester United against Sunderland on Boxing Day and as Arsenal prepare to face Bournemouth on Tuesday, Iwobi and Co. are still amazing by Giroud's strike.

"A lot of people were coming in at half-time with their mouths open like this [does a jaw-dropping impression]," Iwobi said.

"They couldn't believe it; they were all congratulating him, but it was only half-time. At the end of the game we could all say, 'Well done, Ollie'.

"It's so rare. We have some special players and you do see the odd crazy thing, but nothing like that has ever happened in training.

"We've had two now with Mkhitaryan. Don't know who will be next. Those two goals were up there with the best I have ever seen."

Arsenal - fourth in the table - can reclaim third position from Manchester City with victory at Bournemouth.