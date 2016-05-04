Iwobi reveals key to dream Arsenal rise

Alex Iwobi says an increase in confidence has been key to his rise at Arsenal this season after what he described as "a bumpy ride" earlier in his career.

The 20-year-old made his Arsenal debut last October and has gone on to make 20 appearances in all competitions – scoring twice - as well as breaking into the Nigeria squad at international level.

Iwobi feels like Arsenal are in his blood and is thrilled to have developed his game to a point where he can make an impact at the highest level.

"I have seen the picture of me [signing as a child] in the yellow top," he told the club's official website.

"I remember signing - that moment was crazy, I remember smiling so much. My mum and dad were proud of me and they were there waiting for me.

"It has been a bumpy ride [since then]. It has been a rollercoaster with a lot of ups and a few downs that I have had to get over in the past.

"I have always loved Arsenal." discusses his memories watching his boyhood club: May 4, 2016

"Certainly now there are a lot more positives in my career. As a youngster, the main thing for me was confidence.

"I would always be in the background and I wouldn't take the game or be who I am right now. I always relied on other people, but I think having my family and friends around me gave me a bit more confidence and they told me what I needed to work on.

"Once I worked on that, I was able to overcome it and thank God get the contract which was good enough for me.

"I have always loved Arsenal. When I was young, I was always waiting to watch the legends of the club play. You could say I have the blood of Arsenal in me!"