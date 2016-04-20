Iwobi reveals Wilshere inspiration

Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi has hailed Jack Wilshere's role in his development and has little doubt the England international will soon be a key figure again for club and country.

Wilshere has not played a competitive game this season after he suffered a fractured left tibia in pre-season training, but could make his comeback in this weekend's match against Sunderland.

Iwobi is relishing the midfielder's return and has nothing but praise for the 24-year-old.

"Jack has helped me out massively. He is brilliant on the ball, he is able to find space and he is the master of the no-touch turn," Iwobi told the Arsenal matchday programme.

"He does not even need to touch the ball, he just shields it with his body and turns away from defenders with ease. It is something that us youth team players used to watch and then try in training. He is a big inspiration for us.

"A couple of times in training we used to get together and practice the 'Jack Wilshere turn', but nobody can do it as well as he can.

"It will be great to have him back. He is definitely a player with lots of energy but he combines that with scoring goals and getting assists.

"He is definitely a key player to the team in my opinion."