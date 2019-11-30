Jack Ross frustrated as Hibernian let two-goal lead slip against Kilmarnock

Jack Ross insists Hibernian must learn to show their ugly side after watching his team blow a two-goal advantage against Kilmarnock.

The hosts were cruising towards a fourth successive Ladbrokes Premiership victory when goals from Christian Doidge and Jason Naismith gave them a comfortable cushion over the Ayrshire outfit.

However, Alex Bruce pulled one back with 24 minutes left and, with Killie throwing bodies forward in search of a leveller, Dario Del Fabro scored his first goal for the club with the game’s last kick.

Ross said: “Looking at the game overall and that little last part of the match – when we’d weathered the worst of it – our decision-making cost us.

“People talk about bravery to play, which we showed, but you also need bravery to make those ugly decisions that win you matches.

“I’ve told the players there’s nothing we can do now to affect those last ninety seconds.

“We can’t dwell on it. We now look at Wednesday against Ross County.”

Alessio pulled no punches in his assessment of Kilmarnock’s first-half display.

But for a series of fine saves from Laurentiu Branescu – denying Joe Newell, Flo Kamberi and Doidge – they would have been far further adrift.

However, the response in the last half-hour was admirable and the point ensured Killie remained above Hibs in fifth.

“It was a bad first half for us,” said Alessio. “I didn’t recognise my team. I said to them: ‘What’s happened?’ It wasn’t good at all

“We were to blame, our football wasn’t there in the first half. We need to go on the pitch stronger.

“The beginning of the second half started the same way then we started to play and I think the team believed they could come back.”