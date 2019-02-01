Jacob Murphy reveals huge part Dwight Gayle played in his decision to join West Brom

The Newcastle United winger sealed a loan switch to The Hawthorns on deadline day, where he will link up with fellow Magpies loanee Gayle.

The striker has netted 14 Championship goals since joining the Baggies last summer, and Murphy couldn’t hide his excitement at partnering the 28-year-old in attack.

“In the Championship he is devastating," Murphy said.

"He frightens the life out of all defenders. We linked up quite well when we were back at Newcastle.

“We’ve been in contact and I’m looking forward to partnering up again with him. Knowing that he was here helped me. It’s a familiar face around and someone as class as Dwight being around is only going to help with my development."

West Brom are currently fourth in the Championship table, seven points behind leaders Leeds United and four points adrift of Norwich City in the second automatic promotion spot.