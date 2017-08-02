Jagielka pens one-year Everton extension

Veteran Everton captain Phil Jagielka has signed a one-year contract extension.

Jagielka's deal at Goodison Park had been due to expire at the end of the season, but Everton announced he will now remain with Ronald Koeman's team until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

"I came back for pre-season and tried to get my fitness levels as high as possible, ready to compete for a place," Jagielka told the club's official website.

"It is always nice to have the potential of an extra year with the club - and it did not take too long for me to decide to sign.

"I was delighted to do so and I am looking forward to the journey over the next two years.



"It has been a fantastic time here but, hopefully, we will create some more special memories in the next two years and I can look back on my time at Everton with a smile on my face."

Absolutely delighted to extend my stay at this amazing club #6 August 2, 2017

Everton have been among the busier clubs in the transfer window, with Wayne Rooney returning from Manchester United, while the likes of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, defender Michael Keane, midfielder Davy Klaassen and forward Sandro Ramirez have also moved to Goodison Park.

And Jagielka said the club's ambitious moves convinced him to prolong his stay at the club, which stands at 10 years.

"The club is moving forward. I do not think the transfer business is finished but it is good that we have got people in nice and early," Jagielka added.



"For the chairman to offer me the extra year - hopefully I can play my role, whatever that might be. First and foremost, I want to get myself in that team and do my bit on the pitch.



"Realistically, winning a trophy is an aim this season, next season… and into the future.



"We want to be competing for things."