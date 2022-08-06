Jai Quitongo’s stunning late goal sees Morton take win over newcomers Cove

Jai Quitongo’s stunner earned Morton a 1-0 win over cinch Championship newcomers Cove Rangers.

Quitongo twice threatened early for Morton, while Fraser Fyvie and Shay Logan went close at the other end.

Iain Vigurs headed against the post for Cove just before half-time and after a nondescript opening to the second period, Quitongo brilliantly broke the deadlock in the 77th minute with a volley on the turn from the edge of the box.

Fyvie’s shot was deflected just wide as Rangers sought in vain for an equaliser in the closing stages.