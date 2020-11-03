Jake Doyle-Hayes joins St Mirren
By PA Staff
St Mirren have signed free agent Jake Doyle-Hayes on a contract until the end of the season.
The Irish midfielder joins the Saints following the expiry of his contract at Premier League Aston Villa.
Doyle-Hayes has been capped at under-21 level for the Republic of Ireland and had loan spells at Sky Bet League Two sides Cambridge and Cheltenham.
The 21-year-old told St Mirren’s website: “I’ve had a lot of interest during the window but when I heard St Mirren were interested it caught my attention straight away.
“I was delighted with the interest and I wanted to get it done as soon as I could.
“All the lads have helped me settle in really quick and I’ve really enjoyed the first few days I’ve been here.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.