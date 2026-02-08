Watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Chelsea Women in the WSL today, with all the broadcast details for the semi-final right here in this guide.

Following back-to-back defeats to both Arsenal and Manchester City, Chelsea now find themselves in a battle for top three and those all-important Champions League places.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been a surprise package this season, lifting themselves out of penultimate place last season into a very respectable fifth and only one point behind the WSL champions.

This London derby is taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, their first and only match at the main stadium of this campaign.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Spurs vs Chelsea in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Tottenham vs Chelsea free live stream

You can watch Tottenham vs Chelsea for free on YouTube, with the WSL live streaming the game on its channel. Geo-restrictions apply.

It will also be shown completely free on BBC Two and via the BBC iPlayer.

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea from anywhere

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in the UK

Tottenham vs Chelsea in the WSL will be broadcast live in the UK by BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two will be the specific channel showing the game.

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in the US

US fans can watch the London derby on ESPN Select.

Prices start at $12.99/month for their base plan.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: WSL preview

Chelsea come into this clash desperate for a win after a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Arsenal followed by an embarrassing 5-1 annihilation to league-leaders Manchester City last weekend.

Their title hopes are all but over, but this London derby will have them in the mood to turn their successes around.

In a fixture where the Blues have historically dominated, winning each of the 12 previous WSL meetings by an aggregate score of 28-7, this tie feels different.

A lacklustre Chelsea, led by Sonia Bompastor who was questioned about the future of her job after the embarrassing defeat to City last weekend, take on a Spurs side who are outperforming their expectations this season.

Tickets

A rare moment sees just one point separating the two rivals, with the battle for the all-important top three Champions League places well and truly alive.

Spurs' form coming into this game is mixed. Two weeks ago saw Martin Ho's side lose to bottom-place Liverpool, gifting the Reds their only win of the season thus far.

But a win against West Ham last weekend, where Spurs came from a goal behind to win 2-1, will give Ho's side the fight that they need to take on the WSL champions.

When they met earlier this season at Kingsmeadow in October, only a Keira Walsh screamer separated the two sides in a narrow 1-0 Chelsea victory.

Much has changed since then and with pressure rising on the Chelsea boss, this match is set to be a blockbuster.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Chelsea

Spurs held Arsenal to a draw earlier this season and following a very fruitful transfer window for Spurs, I predict the same result on Sunday.