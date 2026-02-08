Liverpool vs Man City live streams: How to watch Premier League Super Sunday, TV channels, kick-off time

Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City today as Arne Slot's men try to put a dent in City's title hopes. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Man City key information • Date: Sunday 08 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Liverpool are hoping to keep their top-four hopes alive with a morale-boosting win against Manchester City at Anfield.

The Reds hammered Newcastle United last weekend, 4-1, with Hugo Ekitike netting twice for Arne Slot side.

Manchester City booked their spot in the Carabao Cup final with a battering of Newcastle United on their own patch.

They will play Premier League leaders Arsenal in March's final at Wembley, but attention now turns to keeping the pressure on Mikel Arteta's men in this one.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Man City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Liverpool vs Man City on TV in the UK?

Liverpool vs Man City is Sunday's bumper game, following Brighton vs Crystal Palace at 2pm.

You can watch the game live and in full on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City in the US

Liverpool vs Man City is one of this weekend's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Man City through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock, Stan Sport

Can I stil get tickets to Liverpool vs Man City?

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Liverpool vs Man City: Premier League preview

Liverpool's home record in the Premier League continued with a strong display against the Magpies last week, with Slot's men again getting into the groove.

Silverware is probably out of the question in terms of retaining the title, but a win over Manchester City on Sunday would go a long way to helping current leaders Arsenal.

Ekitike again was the star man, although Alexis Mac Allister has continued to attract a lot of flak for his performances in recent weeks.

Alexander Isak is still out with a broken leg he sustained against Spurs last year, whilst Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Giovanni Leoni and Jeremie Frimpong also all remain out.

Manchester City are again finding form after their back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt.

Unbeaten in four games in all competitions, Pep's side have work to do to catch Arsenal, but you wouldn't put it past them doing so once again.

The game remains at six points with 14 games to go, and a win at Anfield would go a long way to restoring faith that they can pip the North Londoners.

Erling Haaland's imperious goalscoring continues to catch the headlines, with the Norwegian now standing at 27 goals in 35 games in all competitions this season.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 1-3 Man City

Liverpool have been exposed in midfield this season and we expected Tijjani Reijnders to shine in a 3-1 win for the visitors at Anfield.