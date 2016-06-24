Jakupovic signs new Hull City contract

Eldin Jakupovic has signed a new two-year contract to extend his stay at Hull City, the Premier League new boys have confirmed.

Goalkeeper Jakupovic is the longest-serving player at the club, having arrived in July 2012 from Aris Salonika and has agreed a deal taking him through to the end of the 2018-19 season.

Hull City had the option of a one-season extension for Jakupovic but the 31-year-old has committed himself to the club for an extra year.

While not considered first-choice at Hull, Jakupovic was in goal for the 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final at Wembley that confirmed the club's return to the Premier League.