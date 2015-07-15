Jamaica to protest cards, Miller in hospital

Jamaica coach Winfried Schafer claimed his team would "protest" some of the cards given to his team on Tuesday, and revealed goalkeeper Dwayne Miller was taken to hospital.

Miller was substituted in the 24th minute after suffering a head injury in Toronto but Jamaica went on to win 1-0 over El Salvador to top Group B at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Despite losing Miller and defender Jermaine Taylor in the first half, plus having Darren Mattocks sent off with nine minutes left, Jamaica claimed their second victory in Group B to advance to the quarter-finals.

Mattocks received two yellow cards as Jamaica finished with five, and Schafer was clearly unimpressed at the treatment his team received from the referee.

"We have to talk. We have 24 hours to protest," the German coach said, according to the Jamaica Gleaner.

Speaking about Miller, who was replaced by Ryan Thompson, Schafer said: "Miller is in hospital and I hope all the best for him."

The win at BMO Field saw Jamaica set up a quarter-final clash with Haiti, with that match set for Saturday in Baltimore.

Having failed to qualify for the 2013 Gold Cup - and only having reached the quarter-finals of one of the past four editions, Jamaica were thrilled to advance to the last-eight.

"We were massive underdogs coming into this tournament," goal-scorer Garath McCleary said.

"To come out on top is fantastic."

Schafer added: "I'm very, very happy about my team. I trust my players.

"Everybody fights together, all for one, and I'm very happy, very proud of my players."