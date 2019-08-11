James McPake calls on Dundee to be more clinical

James McPake has urged Dundee to throw caution to the wind and make the most of their chances in the final third.

The Dens Park side scraped to their first win of Ladbrokes Championship season as Andrew Nelson’s late header sealed a 1-0 victory over Ayr.

But boss McPake believes the Dark Blues could have had a more comfortable afternoon had they been willing to take the riskier options when trying to unpick Ian McCall’s team.

He told DeeTV: “When we have real comfortable possession at times we are overplaying.

“We want to play, of course we do, but it’s about taking that wee risk at times.

“In the final third we weren’t poor. We were trying things at times but we just need to be a bit more clinical with that final pass.

“If things go against us we just need to go back to being positive. We’re still working away but we need to get it right.”

Victory over the Honest Men saw Dundee move up to second spot behind city rivals United, who won 2-1 at Partick Thistle on Friday. Morton bounced back from their defeat to Ayr last week as they thumped Alloa 4-1.

Bob McHugh stroked home a fine hat-trick for the Cappielow hosts with Reece Lyon also on target.

Kevin Cawley had ensured the Wasps went in level at the break but it turned out to be a miserable day for Peter Grant’s men after seeing Andy Graham sent off.

Inverness also picked up their first win of the league campaign as they fought back after going behind to Bobby Linn’s opener for Arbroath.

Aaron Dorran equalised just before the break with Red Lichties keeper Darren Jamieson’s blunder then gifting Miles Storey the winner.

For the second week running, Queen of the South and Dunfermline were both forced to settle for a draw as their Palmerston showdown ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Kyle Turner slotted the Pars ahead in Dumfries but Gary Oliver hit back after the interval to square it for Allan Johnstone’s Doonhamers.