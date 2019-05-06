Jamie Redknapp says Manchester United job is too big for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer landed the Old Trafford job on a permanent basis in March after leading the club to an impressive run of results as caretaker manager.

However, since then the club have won just twice in 10 games and Sunday’s draw with Huddersfield confirmed that the Red Devils will not be playing Champions League football next season.

“Some £744million has been splashed out on a group of Harlem Globetrotters who do not play like a team,” former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“The dressing room is overrun by egos and is in need of an overhaul.

“Throwing more money at the situation will not solve this. United need players they can build a team around, not mercenaries chasing big contracts.

“These are all big decisions to make for someone who, having managed Molde and Cardiff, has little experience at the helm of a top club.

“I do not for one minute want Solskjaer to fail but already it feels like the scale of the job could be too big for him.

“We do not know if United tried to lure Mauricio Pochettino from Tottenham but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward must be wondering if he has made a mistake.”

Solskjaer was handed a three-year deal at Old Trafford as the club looked to their former striker to return them to challenging at the top of the Premier League.

However, Redknapp warned that a poor start to next season could spell the end for the manager after finishing the current campaign in such poor form.

“Solskjaer has been entrusted with one of the biggest brands in world sport,” he said.

“It is now six years and counting since United last won the Premier League title.

“Regardless of the size of the task at hand, he will be under immense pressure should United be several points off the pace and languishing in sixth place again come October.

“That scenario would present Woodward and the United board with an unthinkable decision. The last thing they will want to do is to sack a club legend who is adored by the fans.

“United are limping into next season. Should they start slowly, Solskjaer will be on borrowed time.”

