Jamie Walker double earns victory for Hearts

Jamie Walker struck twice as Hearts climbed to the top of the Championship table with a 2-0 win over Greenock Morton in their first competitive fixture at Cappielow in 33 years.

Walker netted in the 37th and 48th minutes as Hearts made it five wins from six in the league, as well as bouncing back in style from last weekend’s Betfred Cup exit at the hands of Alloa.

Morton goalkeeper Aidan McAdams prevented Craig Wighton from giving Hearts a 35th-minute lead with a brilliant save, but he was beaten two minutes later as Walker’s volley into the ground bounced over his head and into the net.

McAdams then performed more heroics to superbly tip Olly Lee’s shot onto the crossbar as Hearts sought a second goal before half-time.

It remained 1-0 at the break but Robbie Neilson’s men doubled their advantage just three minutes into the second half as Walker curled a fine shot past McAdams after picking up an Andy Irving pass.

Hearts continued to push for more goals, with Lee seeing a deflected shot hit the post, but in the end it was Walker’s brace that proved sufficient for the visitors to pick up all three points and take over top spot.