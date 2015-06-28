Jara handed three-game ban

Gonzalo Jara has received a three-match ban for his provocation of Uruguay's Edinson Cavani and will play no further part in Chile's Copa America campaign.

Jara was at the centre of controversy as Chile saw off Uruguay 1-0 on Wednesday to book their place in the last four.

In an apparent attempt to provoke Cavani, the Mainz defender prodded the Uruguay forward in the backside with a finger. Cavani reacted by raising his hand to Jara's face and picked up a second yellow card after his opponent fell to the ground theatrically.

Footage of Jara's behaviour prompted widespread condemnation and CONMEBOL has now acted by issuing a three-match ban to the player.

Jara will therefore miss Chile's semi-final with Peru, in addition to a possible final appearance and the start of his side's qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.

A statement from the Chile Football Federation (ANFP) confirmed it had accepted Jara's suspension, but also called on CONMEBOL to apply the same standards when it rules on an ANFP complaint against the conduct of several Uruguayan players.

Mainz have already indicated they are open to offers for Jara after expressing disgust at his actions.