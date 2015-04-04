Jardim: Break to blame for sluggish Monaco

Before the break, Monaco had won 10 of their last 14 Ligue 1 matches - losing just once.

However, Monaco were off the pace at the Stade Louis II and it required Anthony Martial's strike to cancel out Mevlut Erding's opener to ensure a share of the spoils against their fellow UEFA Champions League hopefuls.

Head coach Jardim concedes his team were not at their best and believes the domestic break curtailed his side's momentum.

"The players were under capacity, especially because of the international break," he told Monaco's official website.

"In the second half we were better. I am pleased with the reaction, but my team can give more."

Monaco will attempt to return to winning ways against Montpellier on Tuesday.