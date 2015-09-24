Jardim hopes for mental lift after Montpellier fightback

Leonardo Jardim says he hopes to see Monaco's mental strength given a boost following their dramatic 3-2 win over Montpellier.

Daniel Congre's strike and an own goal from Guido Carrillo put Montpellier 2-0 up half-time of Thursday's Ligue 1 clash, but Fabio Coentrao and Thomas Lemar drew the visitors level early in the second half before Fabinho's last-minute penalty snatched the points.

Jardim was angered by Monaco's display in their 1-1 Europa League draw with Anderlecht and their 3-2 defeat at home to Lorient last weekend, but the 41-year-old is confident that the victory at the Stade de la Mosson could give their whole season a lift.

"In the second half, we were superior. It wasn't enough on Sunday, but today it was. That's football," he said.

"I'm happy for the players. This win will help them mentally. This is a new group that needs time to gel.

"It's never the coach's victory, it belongs to those who are on the pitch."

Jardim also paid tribute to the impact of substitutes Bernardo Silva and Adama Traore as Monaco played with far more attacking freedom in the second half.

"The entrance of Bernardo Silva helped us a lot. Adama Traore did the same in the final few minutes," he added.

"At half-time we sped up the play and played with more technique."

The victory puts Monaco 10th in Ligue 1, while Montpellier remain bottom of the table.